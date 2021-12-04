I actually believed after the evidence was laid out in the Kyle Rittenhouse case that the country would have a moment of unification over that young man’s acquittal because it was a clear-cut case of self-defense.
I know people who still think Kyle Rittenhouse killed unarmed Black men at a peaceful BLM demonstration. A Brazilian newspaper stated this very thing until they found out it was all a big lie. There were no Black men involved, it was anything but peaceful and a pistol and skateboard are lethal weapons. Sorry, that’s a fact.
What was the prosecutor thinking knowing the jury would be seeing the video showing just the opposite?
Media lie 1 - Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist and part of a right wing supremacist militia. Lie 2 - He had no family in Kenosha and crossed state lines with a gun. Lie 3 - Rittenhouse chased the rioters and shot them in the back. Lie 4 - The rioters did not attack him with weapons. Lie 5 – They inferred his victims were Black using the white supremacist narrative . Lie 6 - Rittenhouse had an illegal gun. Finally, the lies collide with reality. The mainstream media are nothing but propaganda mills. They lie constantly.
The situation here is more than just a self-defense trial, it was a trial to determine if our right of self-defense will be upheld. I hope the media continues down this road because more and more Americans are waking up and paying attention. People are looking at what they are doing and finally asking themselves, “What the hell is happening here?”
