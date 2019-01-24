Editor:
I have thought that we needed to hear Mueller's report before taking any action against Trump, but I now feel extreme anxiety as seemingly every day presents new dangers to Americans.
Today, four U.S. troops died in Syria, where Trump said we have completely defeated ISIS. Secretary of Defense Mattis did not think we should depart from Syria yet, and he wanted to attend the NATO meeting before he left the Cabinet in February. Trump did not want Mattis to attend NATO, and he fired him immediately. Now we hear that Trump wants the U.S. to leave NATO after 70-plus years. This is what Putin wants.
We hear that Trump took the only notes from our interpreter who worked the private meeting between Trump and Putin and destroyed them. Just like the day after firing Comey. Trump met with Russian diplomats without American reporters, and we got our news from Russian reporters. Trump gave the Russians classified information that we received from Israel, and he assured the Russians that he had fired Comey so that there would be no more danger from Comey?
Sorry folks, but there is far too much smoke. Trump says there is no collusion, but he just lies and lies and lies.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.