I'm sure, I'm not the only resident of the Port Charlotte area, to have noticed the explosion of the volume of traffic in our area. Can't blame the "snowbirds" for it, as a lot of them are not here this year.
Also the amount of building going on in the area, and number of dump trucks.
I wonder if the "geniuses" running the county have correlated these two events and thought of the consequences, if it goes on unabated.
Along with this phenomena, the standard of driving plummets. I'm sure half the folks don't know the vehicle has turn signals, or which lane they need to be in, before they get to the next turn.
William Tobin
Lake Suzy
