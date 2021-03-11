Editor:
U.S. government cannot be trusted to do anything right for the citizens of the country. Is there not someone in the U.S. government who asks the various department heads to demonstrate how this program is going to be efficiently conducted and what safeguards are designed into the program to make sure no one is able to benefit unfairly from the program?
When I see the pain that senior citizens have and are still experiencing to obtain a date for a Covid vaccine, and then often having to travel to Tampa or farther to get the shot, I know this program was not property designed and tested.
Now, in today's paper, we learn that $63 billion (10%) of the amount that has been paid out under the coronavirus unemployment program, has been paid in error of fraudulently, often to perpetrators in foreign countries.
If that $62 billion were given to local welfare agencies like Harry Chapin Food Bank, we would not have a hungry unemployed person in the United States.
I have vented, now I can only encourage all of you readers to call your federal officials and ask why this is all allowed to happen and before any more programs are started what do they know about the design and vetting of the programs before they are started.
Franklin Bishop
Charlotte Harbor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.