Editor:

U.S. government cannot be trusted to do anything right for the citizens of the country. Is there not someone in the U.S. government who asks the various department heads to demonstrate how this program is going to be efficiently conducted and what safeguards are designed into the program to make sure no one is able to benefit unfairly from the program?

When I see the pain that senior citizens have and are still experiencing to obtain a date for a Covid vaccine, and then often having to travel to Tampa or farther to get the shot, I know this program was not property designed and tested.

Now, in today's paper, we learn that $63 billion (10%) of the amount that has been paid out under the coronavirus unemployment program, has been paid in error of fraudulently, often to perpetrators in foreign countries.

If that $62 billion were given to local welfare agencies like Harry Chapin Food Bank, we would not have a hungry unemployed person in the United States.

I have vented, now I can only encourage all of you readers to call your federal officials and ask why this is all allowed to happen and before any more programs are started what do they know about the design and vetting of the programs before they are started.

Franklin Bishop

Charlotte Harbor

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments