Editor:

During a television broadcast on Feb. 25 we heard Governor DeSantis announce that, since 50% of those individuals over 65 have been vaccinated, he is now going to lower the age requirement by mid-March.

I can understand this logic if 90-95 % of those over 65 had been vaccinated but to be satisfied with 50% is unconscionable. Does he know how difficult, frustrating and stressful it is for those over 65 to try to get a vaccine? Now he will add more people to the mix so that, once again, seniors will become part of the “herd.”

I was fortunate to get my first vaccine, however l am stressing my concern for those 50% of seniors who have not yet received one drop of the vaccine. My message to Governor DeSantis: When 90-95% of the seniors over age 65 are vaccinated, then think about lowering the age requirement.

Carol Sands

Port Charlotte

