Editor:
In reading about the widespread toppling of statutes of many of our country's heroes and anti-heroes I began to wonder where the animal rights activists stood on the felling and humiliation of innocent horses on some of these monuments.
After all, these animals had no knowledge of its rider's military or political activities. It just seems that these "dumb" animals should not receive the same fate as its accused master.
Perhaps the offending rider could be severed at saddle height and thrown to the ground while leaving the horse proudly erect on its monumental base.
It would seem to be the humane thing to do.
Henry August
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.