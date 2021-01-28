Editor:
As a retired teacher I respond to the letter of January 20 where the writer asked third graders "to think and express their thoughts" concerning this question: "If America is a systemically racist nation, please explain in no less than 50 words, how.....Colin Powell became a general."
Speaking to adults and having 250 words to work with I encourage people to recognize the difficult subject systemic racism is for most of us to understand, that is unless we have experienced it ourselves.
I would encourage adults to read General Powell's July 20th interview on Face the Nation. "We have come so far in the past 50 years. ...nobody thought I could become chairman of the Joint Chiefs...but there is more to be done. We have to fix an economic system. We have to educate adults...we have a long way to go."
I would encourage adults to read Megan McArdle's editorial entitled, "How to explain systemic racism to to non-liberals like me." She answers her root question, "Why is covid killing more Black people than White people," an example of systemic racism, in 600 words.
I would show my third graders the three cedars I planted five years ago. One overwhelming its space, one thriving, and one barely surviving. Thus would begin our exploration of how this could come to be. Teaching children how to think not what to think is the point of education. I would know we had a long way to go.
Larry Ross
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.