Responding to the Sept. 9 letter, I have a few questions of my own.
Do you believe only American citizens should vote? Do minorities lack the skills to obtain a legal ID? Have our open borders ushered in human trafficking, known terrorists and deadly drugs?
Do children have the ability to choose their gender? Should parents be notified of medical decisions concerning their child? Should men compete in women's sports, use their locker room? Can men get pregnant? Should pornographic material be available in school libraries? Do you support abortion up to and after birth? Would you crush a sea turtle egg? If government should stay out of health care decisions should masks and vaccines be mandated?
Should Big Tech control information? How do you feel about politicians and Hollywood flying private jets and buying waterfront homes then lecture us on climate change? When you hear misinformation, like the President saying we should drink bleach, do you rely on "fact checkers" or your own research?
Will hiring 87,000 IRS agents reduce inflation? If your college education can't garner you a well-paying job should taxpayers' foot the bill? Do you favor economic freedom or economic distribution?
Has the DOJ become politicized? Have they applied equal justice under the law? Because I'm not a Democrat, am I a threat to democracy? Are you aware we are a representative republic and not a true democracy, hence the electoral college?
We are a divided nation, and I won't betray my principles. Would you?
