Editor:
The recent article and op-ed on towing rates and procedures were both very poorly researched and written.
Standard rates for impounds are already set by local jurisdictions, contrary to what the Sun suggests. Detailed procedures are in the Florida DHSMV TL-26 procedure. Both should have been researched. Additionally, perhaps a third party, knowledgeable source like another towing company could have been consulted before publishing the badly researched fake news. That's Journalism 101.
Vehicle auctions don't happen overnight; they are a minimum 35 days after impound. The address error I won't defend, but the owner had no money upon initial inquiry and I wonder how likely it was he had over twice as much 30 days later for the auction.
Vehicle auction bids start at total accrued towing and storage fees. The 35 days of storage itself is over $1,100. This is all detailed in the certified letter the owner receives within seven days, which also notifies the owner they may dispute the tow within 10 days of notice. This was not done.
Towing businesses are not required to release vehicles 24/7/365 per state law. I'm not sure why this is mentioned, as the owner had no money regardless of the day/time.
In many cases cars abandoned after impound are scrapped for a fraction of the total bill due.
One point in this really caught my eye. How is it the Sun managed to access protected DMV ownership data that is not open the public? Friends breaking the law at DMV?
T. Michael Geile
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.