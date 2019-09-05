Editor:
As one of the alternate villains identified in the Aug. 26 article, "Can a towing company keep your vehicle?" I would like to share some advice to keep you from being my victim.
Yes, I can keep your vehicle in compliance with Florida Statute 713.78 if you don't redeem it prior to the published disposal date. Checking out the statute will also clarify the procedure for when I don't "keep" your vehicle.
As lucrative as the article made it sound, I will obtain 50 certificates of destruction for every one vehicle sold where the value would exceed the accrued charges (most recently: one-2016, one-2017, zero-2018, two-2019). The point is the bulk of abandoned vehicles will be scrapped not titled and the lien will be placed against the last titled owner, not the driver.
So if you own a $7,000-$10,000 vehicle, I ask you to consider the merits of insurance if you are not able to recover from an unanticipated loss. If your address is current, as required by the state of Florida, you will receive by certified mail a notice of current plus escalating charges necessary to redeem your vehicle.
The article did not address why the owner chose not to redeem his for $525 balance but rather waited until a month later (at $25 a day) intending to pay more than double. I would suggest a more timely acceptance of your responsibility because though I only recover a fraction of the liens, it might just be yours.
Donna Hernley
Punta Gorda
