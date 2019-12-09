Editor:
On Saturday, Nov. 30, we discovered that our house guest's car had had all the wheels stolen from it while parked in the condo parking lot at our condo. We called the Progressive Insurance and they sent a tow. That tow company could not drag the car on the flat bed. A second call to Progressive brought a tow truck from Gullotta’s Towing with Dennis Dutra.
What a pleasure it was to watch him think of a solution and load the car. He figured a way to put plastic skids under the rear brake discs a wood skid under one of the front axles and then made a skid out of a wood block for the other axle. He then carefully pulled the car onto the flatbed. His actions prevented further damage to the car. All the while he was cheerful and diligent about his work. I cannot complement him more highly.
Paul Burrowes
Englewood
