Editor:
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes’ Third Annual Toy Drive exceeded last year’s drive and our expectations by raising over 880 toys this year for children being helped by Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Once again, this amazing community stepped up. I wanted to say a special thank you to Kelly Pomerville and the extraordinary staff at CBHC.
We are elated these children had a brighter holiday due to the generosity and kindness of the people in our community.
A big thank to all of the businesses who partnered with us: Anytime Fitness, Beef O’Brady’s, Copperfish Books, HipNotique, Friendly Floors, Isles Fitness, Hessler Floor Covering, The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Nix & Associates, Northside Psychiatric Services, the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Punta Gorda Fire Department, Security Alarm Corporation, Peace River Quilters Guild, Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, the Florida RV Trade Association and everyone who donated.
By supporting this effort, you didn’t just buy a toy, you gave these children so much more. You gave each child laughter and joy this Christmas, gifts we all know are priceless.
Thank you from the bottom of our collective hearts.
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
