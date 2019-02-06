Editor:
As a snowbird from Iowa I mistakenly believed that Florida traffic control would be much more enlightened and up to date than Iowa.
Just watching on TV how many drivers do illegal U-turns after waiting forever at a light for a left-turn signal, I wonder if anyone has pitched traffic circles. They are safer, cheaper to maintain, and allow continuous movement of traffic. No burning of fuel while waiting impatiently at a light.
The topography of most busy intersections I have seen in Port Charlotte are suited well to the circles. Hard to believe Dubuque, Iowa, is more enlightened than Port Charlotte, but we have two traffic circles now and despite initial skepticism Dubuque's older drivers love them.
Earl Brimeyer
Snowbird from Dubuque
camping at Riverside Park
