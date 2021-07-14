Editor:
It has been well over a decade since traffic light pre-emption for emergency equipment was initiated. It has been shown to be very effective, saving valuable time in ambulance response, response to fires, and police calls. A logical person would think that major roads like U.S. 41 through Charlotte County would have such a system. Yet, it doesn't.
Every day, we see fire trucks, ambulances and law enforcement trying to weave through the stopped traffic, having to dodge crossing vehicles and so on. Every time this happens, this delays the response time, and these delays may mean the difference in life-and-death. A person in the ambulance may be fighting to stay alive. People may be trapped in a burning home.
It can't be cost, because Charlotte County has more than enough discretionary funds for this. A pickleball court or similar amenity can be delayed to pay for this life-saving piece of equipment. So the question remains, why hasn't FDOT and Charlotte County installed this system? There is no logical answer other than neglect by the county and the state.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
