Below are some recent examples of how our military is being trained:
• Excerpt from a June 6, 2022 article by The Washington Times reads as follows - West Point cadets have been taught that “whiteness” connotes “race privilege” and “structural advantage.”
• The Navy is training its members to create a "safe space"* by using proper gender “pronouns.”
*Ironically, a “safe space” is precisely the opposite place within which the military must function!
Below are excerpts from General Douglas MacArthur’s last speech to the West Point cadets:
“Duty, honor, country Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be……they build your basic character….they mold you for your future roles as custodians of the nation’s defense….your mission remains fixed, determined, inviolable – it is to win our wars… you are the ones who are trained to fight….yours is the profession of arms…that if you lose, the nation will be destroyed; that the very obsession of your public service must be duty – honor – country.”
Since the President is the Commander in Chief, I wonder if he has met with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and informed them that rather than being trained about “whiteness” and “pronouns,” all branches of the military must be trained in accord with the thinking of General MacArthur referred to above. If he hasn’t done so, it appears that national security rates very low on his list of priorities.
