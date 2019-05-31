Editor:
Anquan Boldin's Viewpoint column (Sunday, April 19) was an insightful, rational and convincing argument for the defeat or revision of of the school safety bills SB 7030 and SB 7093. A retired educator from Connecticut with the misfortune to have now lived in two states with school shootings, I remain opposed to the "gunslinger" tactic of fighting violence with more violence. Turning schools into fortified "bunkers" by weaponizing school staff, especially teachers, continues to be a misguided approach to safety in the educational setting.
A more humane strategy could be to provide professional education for all school personnel district-wide via existing accredited programs that promote recognition of problem students at all levels and which offer methods of positive intervention. Training staff to identify emotionally troubled students and by giving direction in ways to provide support and behavior modification to those in need of it should prove more productive in the long run than a gun rusting in a teacher's desk drawer.
Smaller class sizes for teachers allow problem students opportunities to have interactions with a trusted and sympathetic adult. Creating an atmosphere of respect and acceptance and providing guidance in emotional control should be more effective than a faction of pistol-packing staffers looking to submit threat assessment reports and referrals to local law enforcement.
Contact legislators and request support for gun-free safety measures for Florida schools.
Susan Blaisdell
Punta Gorda
