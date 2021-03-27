Editor:
I promised I wouldn't write to this paper until after the maniac was deposed by the election and so it is my turn to complain. The insurgent attack on the Capitol was appropriate for many significant reasons and should have been expected by most of the Capitol police. It was expected by only those who were complicit and were prepared to invite these morons into the building.
These "police" were most probably told to not use their weapons on these traitors and seditionists. Police always use their weapons on civilians who come at them with weapons or even have a weapon in their hands. So, what is the difference here? Treason with violence should be a capital offense with very long prisons sentences but what will be the result of these arrests by the FBI? Trying to overthrow the government of the U.S. is treason regardless of the defensive positions of their lawyers. Incitement to overthrow the government ( Trump's speech ) is also treason as is the behavior of all those who supported this cowardly traitor.
Actually the foundational blame lies with the American educational system producing many millions of very ignorant and utterly stupid people. America is not united and as A. Lincoln said It "will not stand." We've only ourselves to blame for such rampant ignorance and stupidity. America is dying and we have probably have gone beyond a point of no return. I'm personally glad that I'm an old guy.
Joe Fasulo
Punta Gorda
