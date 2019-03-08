Editor:
The uproar over transgender students competing in high school sports has only just begun. In opening chapter is there are two males transitioning to female and competing against women in track and field. Predictable both won, eliminating otherwise qualified girls from a shot at college scholarships not to mention robbing them of the joy of simply winning.
It is easy to imagine much more controversy down the road. It is even easy to imagine schools dropping sports because trying to figure out what is fair just isn't worth the hassle or the possible law suits.
Unless we believe that man and women and everything in between are physically equal, which we clearly do not because we have men and women compete separately, then someone has to straighten this mess out. It is neither safe nor fair for the sexes to compete together. There is no end to the madness.
We have golf, tennis, swimming, track and field, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and football in the south. A lot of people are going to get hurt physically, financially and emotionally. A lot of kids are going to give up on something with they love and which has life lessons and physical benefits.
The unintended consequences on this are far reaching. Just watch.
Malcolm Williams
Englewood
