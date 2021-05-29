Editor:
A recent Daily Sun Viewpoint article entitled, "In Support of Transgender Athletes" requires a common sense response.
The fifth version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorder (“DSM-5”) lists a mental disorder called "gender dysphoria" — the condition of feeling that one's emotional and psychological identity as male or female is opposite from one's biological sex. Transgender individuals suffer from this condition.
The gender dysphoria condition seems comparable to the eating disorder “anorexia”, also listed in the DSM-5. In anorexia, the individual feels he is overweight, i.e., he “identifies” as such. In actuality, the individual is not overweight, but is actually underweight.
Both conditions, gender dysphoria and anorexia, deal with abnormal feelings. In both, individuals with these feelings need to be the subject of compassion, understanding and professional counseling. That is the tact which society generally follows with anorexia. However, when dealing with gender dysphoria, society does the opposite. We encourage the individual with gender dysphoria to act out and embrace their misconceived feelings, and demand that everyone play along.
Should we encourage an anorexic individual to continue to lose weight just because he feels overweight? Of course not. Why then would we encourage a transgender individual to act out being a sex they are not? We should not. But sadly, many people do. As a result, we have begun depriving female athletes the ability to compete in their chosen sports without the intrusion of biological males who feel female, but who are actually suffering from a treatable condition.
Noel Hyde
Punta Gorda
