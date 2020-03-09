Editor:
I believe transparency is critical in all modes of public information, not least of all newspapers. Unfortunately some transparency does not appear to be easily seen!
Case in point: A number of days ago, this paper printed a full page ad with little or no cost of course to the paper, asking readers to oppose Bills 7 and 1340, which eliminate the requirement for public notices to be published in the press. On the same day a multi-page addition to the paper appeared full of such public notices fully paid by legal agents and ultimately paid for by you and I. This did of course had a financial impact on the newspaper! Positive income! Be aware of what you vote for, not what you are told you are voting for!
Ron Harsley
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.