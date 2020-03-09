Editor:

I believe transparency is critical in all modes of public information, not least of all newspapers. Unfortunately some transparency does not appear to be easily seen!

Case in point: A number of days ago, this paper printed a full page ad with little or no cost of course to the paper, asking readers to oppose Bills 7 and 1340, which eliminate the requirement for public notices to be published in the press. On the same day a multi-page addition to the paper appeared full of such public notices fully paid by legal agents and ultimately paid for by you and I. This did of course had a financial impact on the newspaper! Positive income! Be aware of what you vote for, not what you are told you are voting for!

Ron Harsley

North Port

