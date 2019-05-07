Editor:
As the proud mother of a small-bowel transplant recipient, thank you for the recent articles regarding organ donation and transplant. Sadly, in almost 20 years, the stats remain virtually unchanged.
According to UNOS, there are currently 113,626 people on the waiting list. Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the UNOS list, while 22 people die each day because an organ never became available for them.
Every two years, the Transplant Games of America are held, but virtually receive no publicity. It is incredibly moving to see the recipients, living donors, and donor families enter the stadium representing their state during the opening ceremonies. The "athletes/recipients" range from 2 to almost 90 and participate in a wide range of competitive events over several days. Stars like Larry Hagman (liver) and Ken Howard (kidney) donated their time at several games to encourage the kids to "be proud of their scars."
Rich DeVos (heart) donated the Magic's jet twice to fly Team Florida kids and their parents to the Games in Minnesota and Kentucky. He also invited organ recipients several times to Magic games in Orlando and then publicly recognized them. Snowboarder Chris Klug won a bronze Olympic medal in Salt Lake City two years after his liver transplant and strongly promotes organ donation.
The next Transplant Games will be held in 2020 in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, in July. See transplantgamesofamerica.org.
Marilyn Foley
Punta Gorda
