Editor:
It is ironic that you published two articles here, praising the Speaker of the House on the same day that she turned on the entire country by attempting to confuse a life-saving congressional Covid-19 bill by adding unrelated, self-serving and wasteful expenses.
What should have been happening is she should have been charged with treason and thrown out of office. Even a delay of one day, in an emergency such as this, will cost lives.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
