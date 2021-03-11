Editor:

I read the Charlotte County Health Department website and reviewed their criteria for non-permanent resident vaccinations for Covid. I registered in January on the website. No confirmation that this actually took place, but crossed my fingers and waited.

On Feb. 28 I got a call from a vaccine worker and provided more information and double checked on the proof of seasonal residence. All seemed ok. Went for the appointment on March 2 at the Moose Lodge in Port Charlotte, got in line. Those handing out forms and directing traffic obviously untrained. Finally, reaching the paved area in the vaccination zone, a woman approached the car in an authoritative way and asked for my driver’s license and residency proof (a 3-month rental contract demonstrating my presence from January through March).

She handed them back and said “you didn’t qualify.” I politely asked why. She seemed annoyed at the question. She said that I needed to own property in Florida and needed to be here six months. I told her that she was wrong and that she needs to read the website criteria.

She became visibly annoyed. I asked for a supervisor. She said she was the site supervisor and that was her decision. She then wrote a big yellow X on my windshield with a marker pen and waved me to move out of the line and off of the site. Rude, dismissive and unacceptable behavior. I wished I had asked for her name. Ms. Attitude?

Phillip Robinson

Englewood

