Editor:
I read the article about “The Tree of Knowledge” in Arcadia. The article did not give any of the history of the tree. Originally two trees were planted in 1889 celebrating the births of two children born on the same day. The families were prominent members of the community. The trees withstood the fire that destroyed downtown in 1905 and the hurricane in 1926. By 1938, the two trees died and a new tree was planted, the tree that stands there today. Arcadia's “Tree of Knowledge” was named because it was where politicians gave speeches.
Recently, I helped research historical newspapers regarding hangings in the area. The only articles that I found about hangings were either done at the jail on gallows built for a convicted criminal or lynchings done outside of town before this tree was planted. The term “Hanging Tree” may be from the practice of placing cardboard tombstones under the tree after an election and an effigy was hung. That practice was discontinued.
“The Tree of Knowledge” has withstood hurricanes, such as Donna, Charley and Irma. It is the center of a city park that is used for various events, such as the antique shows and the Saturday Night Lights programs which offer free fun and movies for families. Please visit the DeSoto County Historical Society Facebook page to read more about its history. May this tree stand long and proud under its given name, “The Tree of Knowledge.”
Kathleen Bryce
Arcadia
