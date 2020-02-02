Editor:
“In America we understand what the pessimists refuse to see.” Donald Trump last week addressed attendees of the World Economic Forum, at which companies pledged to go carbon negative and others soliciting encouragement at a time when disaster is closing in. The President seemed to be addressing the young, brave climate activist, Greta Thunberg, who held him up to shame for merely suggesting the U.S. could plant trees.
President Trump’s so-called ‘great economy’ simply borrows money from our children who will have to pay down the deficit and expenses of profiteering later. Just this week industrialists have free passage to deposit more chemical waste in the nation's waters – compliments of Trump. Let another generation put clean-up expenses on its ledger.
Planting trees can be important but mostly is feel-good. I have witnessed in this county a great many plantings. For instance, at Lake Betty Park, 25 years ago, there was a huge Sun newspaper photo/write-up when the state forester planted many trees. Within the year, these were pushed over, mowed over, mowed into. One remains today. There were fine maple trees at the Murdock Commission building; all died during a drought. There was plentiful planning and press concerning a colossal Tamiami median planting in 1992: hundreds of trees, flowers and bushes. All are gone today as, just last year, the remaining trees were removed – no idea why. It’s much more meaningful to keep strong trees where they are; to preserve requires some courage and is more investment.
Louise Raterman
Port Charlotte
