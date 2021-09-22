The U.N. panel on climate change gave us a what for which you’d think would have us racing up poles, scurrying into burrows, running, but what? Nothing.
The approach of this calamity was forecast for decades. And yet what?
Who begins? Why not begin in our community? Let’s begin by stopping the destruction of the natural world! Lots are strip-cleared, always have been. No regulation protects them. People need to make sensible decisions on their own. There is an urgency now!
Heat is the biggest killer in the U.S. today.
Trees cool. Caterpillar operators who lunch beneath them will tell you. You seek shade in parking lots. Why not make your own shade? Why not keep the trees?
Was a club up 41 once called ‘Crazy Moon.’ Took everything beautiful down - and you know what? They split! Kmart staggered in. Being allowed, they erased Eden, made the outside barren as their store’s inside. Departed. Trees that old can’t ‘come back.’ Best we realize our resources belong to us and not corporate gamblers.
In 1992, we proposed an initiative requiring residents keep 25% of native foliage. We saw 8,000 people sign in one month. Arcane politics kept this ordinance off the ballot. How different we could have looked!
I have a place three quarters in trees. Many suffer if they go outside, but I enter a paradise! My house most of the year is naturally in the 70s.
Why not address the serious climate crisis by seeing what trees you can save?
