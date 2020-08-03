Editor:

The illustration of separate bathrooms for "Colored & White" people at the Punta Gorda replica train depot is like a picture worth a thousand words. It tells a story of a time and place in history.

A facsimile WWII Nazi railroad box car, like those used to transport Jews to Auschwitz, a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps in occupied Poland, (e.g., Buchenwald, Dachau, Treblinka), parked there, or a mural perhaps, would be a way show that the holocaust must not be forgotten — six million Jews eradicated — especially in light of the new left wing "cancel culture" movement in the United States.

We have the Vietnam wall. Lest we not forget our Polish/Jewish heritage before it's too late; and to commemorate past and present, those who helped build this great little city.

Thank you. (Dziekuje ci)

God bless America.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

