They said you were the selfish and an uncaring generation; they said you put forth no effort and you had no innovation.
They said you only cared about playing video games and mimicking Tik Tok; you did not care about furthering your education or punching a time clock.
They said you were privileged and avoided anything that involved complexity; you only wanted to do the least required that was synonymous with simplicity.
However, their opinions have changed, and you have made them believers; they are saying look at those resilient, remarkable, and high-level achievers!
You have put the invisible and invasive adversity in its proverbial place; abided by the rules, kept your distance, and put a mask on your face!
You have kept your mind focused on your educational endeavors; now, they look at you and say those young adults are quite clever!
They were astonishingly surprised at your unyielding fortitude; as you demonstrated an honorable, humble, and gratifying attitude!
What did you do to deserve such an awe-inspiring standing ovation?
You displayed bravery and tenacity during this unexpected situation! You assuage your own anxieties and trepidations; you suppressed your apprehensions and frustrations!
You have shown everyone that you can reach your full potential; now you are honored, respected, and profoundly essential!
Therefore, the looks of joy, pride, and smiles are very sincere; you have shown the world that you can and will always persevere!
Patricia Burden-Evans
Port Charlotte
