After the George W. Bush recession, President Obama repeatedly sought infrastructure stimulus money to speed up economic recovery. For six years, Republicans refused the stimulus funds and complained about the deficits/debt being passed onto our children and grand children.
Now with full control of the federal government, Trump and the Republican Party have enacted a policy of large tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy with small benefits for the rest of us. This policy is a huge stimulus to the economy which makes people feel good. The problem with this policy is it simply is not sustainable. Without massive budget cuts (Social Security, Medicare, defense), it is adding trillions of dollars to the federal debt. Such deficit spending drives up government borrowing and interest rates and ultimately inflation. In order to contain inflation, the Federal Reserve is slowly ramping up interest rates.
We are told that tax cuts will grow the economy and the tax base fast enough to avoid huge deficits. Unfortunately, history has repeatedly shown us that trickle-down economics does not work. Remember Reagan’s tax cuts that cost Bush senior his re-election. Do you remember George W. Bush’s tax cut after the Clinton budget surplus? How did that end?
Hold on to your shorts, here we go again.
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
