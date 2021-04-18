Editor:
Trickle down” economic theory espoused by elected Republicans is being raised again in response to President Biden’s proposals to tax the wealthiest among us.
On a recent Sunday morning show, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss), whose state has the 10th worst infrastructure in the country, asked the show’s host “How could the president expect to have bipartisanship when his proposal is a repeal of one of our signature issues in 2017, where we cut the tax rate and made the United States finally more competitive when it comes to the way we treat job creators?”
Job creators?
Really?
Evidence from sources like the Congressional Research Service reveals that tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations do not “tickle down” to us. According to the respected Pew Center, “ The growth in income in recent decades has tilted to upper-income households while the same time, the U.S. middle class....is shrinking.”
Republicans continue to tout “trickle down” when evidence suggests that approach is ineffective. The rich who fund Republican campaigns, however, feel that tax breaks are a fine way to go regardless of the impact on average citizens.
Trickle down is fantasy.
Thanks, President Biden, for offering a different approach to economic development!
Mary Fabrio
Port Charlotte
