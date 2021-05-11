Editor:
President Hoover is often blamed for causing the Great Depression. He didn't. As a Republican he adamantly resisted the notion that government was responsible for solving the problem. He stated that churches and other humanitarian groups should take care of the needy. They couldn't. He maintained that supporting business was the best way. They didn't.
FDR's approach was to address the fundamental issues such as bank regulation, formation of regulatory agencies to prevent corruption, infusing funds to help farmers and other unemployed, etc. His "alphabet creations" such as the WPA, NRA (National Recovery Administration), CCC camps, Tennessee Valley Authority, Social Security Act, among others were directly focused on poor and middle class Americans. All of this aimed at getting people back to work and/or putting money into the hands of people who buy things thus slowly helping business.
Conservatives called this "Marxist, Communism, Socialism" and fought it tooth and nail. They preferred a "pro business" approach (an early form of "trickle down" economy).
Does any of this sound familiar? It should because nothing has changed. Republicans are still firmly "pro business" believing in "trickle down," firmly opposed to anything that directly helps the poor or middle class (remember that they all voted against the Covid Relief package).
Republicans now call Biden's pro-middle class approach nothing more than "socialism." I ask, does this sound familiar?
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
