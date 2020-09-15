Editor:
Although I am somewhat of a “news junkie” I was unaware of a horrible event that occurred in Seattle on the 24th of August. On that day rioters attacked the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, set the building ablaze and then attempted to seal the police inside with a fast-acting concrete mix. The cops were able to break open the door and eventually put out the fire.
Is this not attempted mass murder? Is this not domestic terrorism to the highest degree? The lead perpetrator, a Black Lives Matter activist arriving from Alaska three days earlier, was arrested and faces at most 20 years in prison, instead of the death penalty. Washington State no longer has a death penalty.
Interestingly, as of this writing, not a single member of Seattle’s City Council has condemned the attack. (Can you imagine Seattle police morale?) Also, it should be noted, Seattle’s nine-member City Council that won’t condemn this action is made up of eight Democrats and one “socialist alternative.”
My question: why is it that I, a self-described news junkie, have never heard of this atrocity? Have you? Bet the answer is no! My next question is: why not? Could it be our left-leaning liberal media, both print and electronic, doesn’t want to tell us of such events? Is 1984’s “Newspeak” already with us? Our thoughts are definitely being controlled.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.