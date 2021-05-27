Editor:
They’re at it again. The Florida governor signed another voter suppression law that places restrictions on absentee ballots and drop boxes, requires voters to reapply to receive an absentee ballot every two years, and limits who can drop off ballots, among other unnecessary hurdles to voting.
Florida is just one of many states where cynical Republican leaders have rushed in a panic to address their concern that too many Democrats voted last year.
The GOP is convinced that the only way they can win future elections is to make it as tough as possible for young people, African Americans, and Democrats to vote. It is a party whose members tolerate attacks on American democracy and indulge extremists in their ranks and then express shock when the consequence is an assault on the U.S. Capitol. It is now a party that spouts dangerous conspiracy theories leading to violence. It is a party that tries to undo legitimate elections.
The GOP is a party that believes the easiest way to ensure a president fails at achieving promised cooperation is to refuse to cooperate. We saw this with President Obama and we’re seeing it again with President Biden.
There is a troubling trend in this country to make it harder for people to vote, to humor conspiracy theorists, to refuse to cooperate with the other party, and to ignore legitimate threats to our democracy. The madness can only end at the ballot box.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
