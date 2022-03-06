Seven score and 19 years ago our fathers were engaged in war to determine whether that premise upon which this nation was built (that people “are created equal, … that they have certain unalienable rights, … that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”) would be retained. One side believed that, if they were victors, people of color should not have such rights. The other side believed that, if they were victors, those who had been slaves should receive these rights.
A founder of that party which most supported rights for slaves was President, and he, on 11/19/1863, memorialized the key battlefield of that war. He noted that we as countrymen “highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
This world will little note, nor long remember this republic if it meets its demise, and becomes a dictatorship. Now, evil-doers (saying they are of that dear President’s party) are undoing our founders’ work, claiming elections were stolen so that evil-doers may steal elections, claiming history needs to be forgotten so peoples’ rights may be forgotten, and claiming attacks on our national institutions are not attacks, that those who fomented insurrection should be pardoned. It is time for true patriots to step forward to protect our Constitution and all we hold dear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.