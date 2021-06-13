Dear Editor:
Questions:
Doesn’t it seem odd that no Trump-supporting politicians (who is objecting to Biden’s victory) have objected to his / her own win the same day, on the same ballots, using the same election systems? Why isn’t their own election suspect? Do people really believe that someone just altered the votes for president and no other votes on ballots, when everything the electorate voted for, including their own election, is on the same ballot?
Doesn’t it seem odd that 191 of 195 nations at the Paris Climate Meetings agreed that climate change is an existential threat? Wouldn’t it be an organizational nightmare for Obama (or anyone) to solicit the assistance of 191 diverse nations in order to create a “global warming” hoax? Do people really believe that 191 nations from China and Russia to Maldives and Liechtenstein were organized by Democrats to create a “climate change” hoax?
Why would Wikipedia credit a physicist named John Tyndall with discovering the truth (in 1859) about both the “greenhouse effect”, and that gasses methane and CO2 hold on to heat effectively warming the atmosphere? Why would NOAA Scientist Charles Keeling begin measuring CO2 levels during the Eisenhower administration (in 1959) on Mauna Kea? Why have 191 nations attributed the subsequent steady rise in CO2 levels to the industrial revolution and its byproducts?
Trumplicans’ belief is that Trump never errs, should be worshipped, a personality cult. True Republicans have principles, morals, believe in the scientific process and belong to the Party of Lincoln.
Rik Jimison
North Port
