I am disturbed by Bill Truex’s comments printed in the Charlotte Sun yesterday calling them derelict of duty for showing pictures of the opened beach. I double checked the picture and they were dated, not file photos. A photo tells a true story of a moment in time and is not partisan, nor opinionated.
As I am not about to go to the beach of other public areas until the county has met the gating criteria that are devised to keep the spread of coronavirus at bay. I need the Sun to print pictures. I am able to use and interpret data myself and use the Johns Hopkins Coronovirus Resource Center to make decisions. These critieria have not been met.
What is a dereliction of duty is for Truex to make decisions that do not have public health concerns as the first criteria. Frankly, his jumping on the Trump train and attacking the press is the real dereliction of duty. If he wants to disagree with a commentary or editorial, he should do so with reason and fairness. How can he think that attacking the press for printing a picture is moral or right? That he apparently does not recognize a free press as a fundamental underpinning of democratic government is frightening.
These are troubling times when good, voting citizens like myself themselves are unable to trust their elected leaders to make decisions on a public health crisis.
Truex should apologize. Anything less is a dereliction of duty and besmirches his character.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
