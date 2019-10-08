Editor:

It would help the American public to understand what is going on with the impeachment process if journalists would stop saying "House Democrats..." and rather say, "The House Intelligence Committee..." or the "House Oversight Committee..."

This is not a partisan process, but rather it is a Constitutional process. If journalists continue to say "Democrats," it appears to be partisan and biased. Everyone knows that the Dems hold a majority in the House, but Trump's offense regarding Ukraine is against the Constitution. He has betrayed all of us, not just the Democrats.

It is the constitutional responsibility of the House to hold the President accountable, no matter what party is in charge.

Bill Vensel

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments