Editor:

Trump has said that he is a wartime president. This is true. He is at war with accountability!

In the last several weeks he has fired four inspectors general. These are non-political appointees who are tasked with weeding out corruption in government and often serve over several administrations. In fact, although they serve at the pleasure of the president, Congress in creating the post stipulated that they should be fired only for malfeasance in office. The last inspector general to be purged was involved in an investigation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on two accounts: one for using a government worker for personal errands and another for circumventing Congress in selling arms to Saudi Arabia.

There are other examples of Trump's war with accountability. He is also at war with the press. The founders wanted a free press as a check on government. Trump habitually attacks reporters especially women. Moreover, he is at war with anyone in government whom he considers disloyal, not to the nation, but to him personally. He has purged many civil servants whose knowledge and expertise have been lost to our country.

Purges are the tools of dictators. Do we want a dictator in America?

Alvin Lubiner

Port Charlotte

