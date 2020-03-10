Editor:
For close to four years the American people have seen truth, justice and the American way trampled by the President and his party.
Not even the most ardent supporters of President Trump can deny that he did in fact: Deny that Russia interfered with our 2016 election and is presently doing the same to the 2020 election. U.S. Intelligence agencies, such as the FBI and the National Security Agency have revealed this. The Mueller investigation clearly showed the President and A.G. William Barr, obstructed justice, resulting in the indictments and convictions of those who shielded the president, such as: Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Roger Ston , Sam Patten, Konstantin Kilimnik, Michael Flynn and several other Trump people serving prison sentences.
The President, when confronted with the truth, chooses to call anything he disagrees with a "hoax," such as climate change, his impeachment and now the Coronavirus pandemic! Which he says is another Democrat plan to upend his administration, which is as corrupt as any in the history of our great nation.
Yes, treat, before, during and after his M.A.G.A. slogan. I am concerned that when this abomination of an administration goes down, it will drag our whole country down with it, Constitution and democracy as well!
Marvin D. Myszka
North Port
