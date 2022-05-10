Last week was the Day of Remembrance for the Holocaust victims where 11 million people died at the hands of the Nazis because of extreme racism and disillusion.
Today Trump and his allies have us on the same path as the Nazis. Fake news, ban books, burn books, forget our history and destroy our democracy with lies and hate against anyone who is not white or rich. There are four types of Americans -- those who make up the lies; those who know the truth and fight for it; some who are too lazy to care about the truth when it is easier to believe lies; the ones who know the truth but would rather promote the lies, the most dangerous to our democracy.
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
We have been saying these words since we were children. Your country needs you to stand up to Trump and his allies, none of whom have honored their oaths of office to defend our democracy and Constitution. They are traitors! It is our time to forget about party and do what is right for this country, as you have been promising since you were a child, to save this country from dictatorship. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us!
I love this country with all of my heart and soul, and I hope you do as well because future generations are depending on us.
