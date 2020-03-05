Editor:

On Jan. 31, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the United States because of the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Trump and all his minions are directing their energy toward down-playing the seriousness of this virus.

Trump predicted the virus will just go away in April when the weather warms up. He prophesied that “like a miracle, it will just go away.”

Trump appointed VP Pence who is neither a doctor nor a scientist to oversee Coronavirus developments. Trump has forbidden all Center for Disease Control (CDC) doctors and scientist from making any unauthorized announcements about the virus. All virus announcements must first go through VP Pence.

Don Trump Jr. claims all of the noise about the virus is a media plot to deny his dad a second term.

Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, tried to diminish the impact of the virus and the stock market by saying that folks should just turn off their TVs.

My advice is to ignore the whitewash that Trump and his sycophant minions are spewing regarding the virus. Instead, go to the CDC website for daily virus updates and how you can prepare but most of all, for the truth!

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html

Listen to the doctors and the scientists. It could save your life.

Kathy Bruyere

Port Charlotte

