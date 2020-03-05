Editor:
On Jan. 31, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the United States because of the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.
Trump and all his minions are directing their energy toward down-playing the seriousness of this virus.
Trump predicted the virus will just go away in April when the weather warms up. He prophesied that “like a miracle, it will just go away.”
Trump appointed VP Pence who is neither a doctor nor a scientist to oversee Coronavirus developments. Trump has forbidden all Center for Disease Control (CDC) doctors and scientist from making any unauthorized announcements about the virus. All virus announcements must first go through VP Pence.
Don Trump Jr. claims all of the noise about the virus is a media plot to deny his dad a second term.
Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, tried to diminish the impact of the virus and the stock market by saying that folks should just turn off their TVs.
My advice is to ignore the whitewash that Trump and his sycophant minions are spewing regarding the virus. Instead, go to the CDC website for daily virus updates and how you can prepare but most of all, for the truth!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html
Listen to the doctors and the scientists. It could save your life.
Kathy Bruyere
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.