Has anyone noticed that you never see anyone wearing a MAGA hat except at a Trump rally? I wonder why?
Well here is a thought, just maybe his followers are too ashamed to let anyone know that in the first place. They voted for a 4-year-old man-child. Who in fact has corrupted our government like no other president before him?
The most embarrassing thing his base has done, is to look the other way, while trying to make excuses for some of the weirdest, craziest, and idiotic thing a person could say or do. Make no mistake there is no justification in his behavior, as well as yours, toward your fellow American. The Republican Party that you thought you belong to is on more. Not even close and I know it and so do you. He is a self-centered liar; with no moral values of any kind who has been labeled by many doctors as a classic narcissist if there ever was one? His 4-year term will prove to be one of the darkest periods in our nation’s history.
All you have to do is view some of the best negative TV adds that are coming from The Lincoln Project, which is made up of prominent Republicans. Also, I feel they have lost their party because of Trump and senators like Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadow, but they’ll be jumping ship when they see their own poll numbers start to tank and realize they are about to lose the Senate.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
