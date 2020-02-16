Editor:
Your Feb. 4 Section C article “Making java “great again” with photo of Trump banner appears to be a business enthralled by a pathological liar who is morally and ethically corrupt. Trump is a cheater, including his marriages, businesses (remember Trump University?) and elections.
The article mentions a “curio table display with Bibles and Trump-related memorabilia”. Bibles and Trump? Although Trump boasts of religion, remember in 2015 when he told an Iowa evangelical gathering he had never asked God for forgiveness — a central tenet of the Christian faith — and repeated it again on CNN. Remember his speech at Liberty University in January, 2016? He cursed — twice — and displayed his ignorance by referencing “Two Corinthians 3:17”. Maybe the curio table displays a Bible open to that selection which might then qualify as “Trump memorabalia”.
Additional Trump memorabalia could add to the “vibe”. How about continuous play of the Access Hollywood video — you remember the one where he boasts about assaulting women? “Grab ’em by the _____. You can do anything.” Why not include the video of Trump mocking a disabled reporter, photos and news print coverage of kids in cages at the border, copies of his numerous vindictive, insulting and often threatening tweets/statements against witnesses, the whistleblower, and political opponents. Don’t forget to include a copy of his statement of “very fine people” on both sides regarding the deadly white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. and cancelled check copies for payoffs of girlfriends and porn stars. More memorabalia tables will be needed.
Patrick Conway
Punta Gorda
