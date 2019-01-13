Editor:
When I read letters to the editor and find two writers justifying Trump's action that miss the facts, I have to write.
First, it's not a question of applying the same rules since he did not lie about his affair nor use campaign funds to pay off those involved.
Second, look at climate records and you can see what normal temperatures are. I also do not see what religion has to do with the destruction of our world by climate change. I hoped to leave a better world to my children, not one destroyed by pollution and elimination of public land.
Roger Young
Gulf Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.