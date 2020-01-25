Editor:

A letter in today's Sun newspaper (01/18/2020) boasts of the great job Trump is doing, but it included no actual numbers. I have included them here.

Dow Jones up 148%

S&P up 180%

NASDAQ up 285%

Unemployment down to 4.7% a drop of 55%

Great job, all of the above happened during Obama's term in office

These are Trump's numbers:

Dow Jones up 48%

S&P up 49%

NASDAQ up 69%

Unemployment down to 3.5% a drop of 26%

If you are assigning credit for a job well done Obama gets it.

Trump is way ahead of Obama in one category, that is criminal indictments, Obama's 8 years resulted in zero indictments. Trump at this point, three years in, is leading with 34 indictments.

Joseph A. Del Bonis

Rotonda West

