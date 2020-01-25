Editor:
A letter in today's Sun newspaper (01/18/2020) boasts of the great job Trump is doing, but it included no actual numbers. I have included them here.
Dow Jones up 148%
S&P up 180%
NASDAQ up 285%
Unemployment down to 4.7% a drop of 55%
Great job, all of the above happened during Obama's term in office
These are Trump's numbers:
Dow Jones up 48%
S&P up 49%
NASDAQ up 69%
Unemployment down to 3.5% a drop of 26%
If you are assigning credit for a job well done Obama gets it.
Trump is way ahead of Obama in one category, that is criminal indictments, Obama's 8 years resulted in zero indictments. Trump at this point, three years in, is leading with 34 indictments.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
