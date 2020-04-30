Editor:
Governor Jay Inslee of the state of Washington recently referred to some of President Donald Trump’s comments as “unhinged rantings." An examination of the president’s statements during the week of April 12-18 not only confirms Governor Inslee’s opinion, it also gives credence to the opinion of those who feel Donald Trump may be a threat to democracy.
At a White House Coronavirus briefing that week, Trump said, “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be”. Two days later he encouraged people to protest against the policies of some governors regarding the coronavirus pandemic. He did this by tweeting, “Liberate Michigan “ and “Liberate Minnesota.” He went one step further regarding the state of Virginia by tweeting, “Liberate Virginia and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege.”
His words sound like those of an authoritarian dictator who advocates violence in order to achieve his goals. They should be of grave concern to us all.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
