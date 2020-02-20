Editor:
Republican sSenators deprived the public from hearing all the evidence in the impeachment trial. This is clearly a case of party above nation. Even Nixon said, “The public has a right to know if the President is a crook.” Trump was not even censored for this conduct and has the blessing of the Republican majority.
This Senate has abdicated its own authority and responsibility and just after taking the oath of office.
Mr. Trump, who has claimed that he can do whatever he wants to do, will do whatever he wants.
Now there is a fracture in our Constitution.
Recently he has interfered in the workings of the Justice Department to help his old crony Roger Stone. And he knows he can get away with it.
It’s abundantly clear that Donald Trump is a danger to the Presidency.
“Don’t believe what you see. Don’t believe what you hear. Believe what I tell you.” These are the words of a tyrant-to-be. It’s been heard before in another place and not so long ago. This road will lead to a disaster. It is a truism that we must learn from history or it will repeat itself.
Do not ever believe it cannot happen here. Remember… he has said that he’s the chosen one.
Larry Bialla
Punta Gorda
