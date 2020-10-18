Editor:
Trump declares he has Covid-19 and checks into Walter Reed Medical Hospital. His doctors treat him with an experimental drug cocktail made by Regeneron. The next day a company in California is suing Regeneron for violation of its patent because it includes a drug that they have patented.
In the meantime, the shares of Regeneron are increasing on the stock market because Trump is doing "well" in the hospital and he wants to be released. He makes plans to be released on Monday night and the shares of Regeneron continue to rise.
The interesting thing is that Trump has a huge share of Regeneron stock and is making money off of this whole charade. I, for one, would like to know what is really going on. Also, what kind of idiot would tell the American public not to be afraid of getting Covid.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
