Our presidents have done great things. Republican President Lincoln freed the slaves and that was only the beginning. We work alongside people of all races and colors. I have seen an America that kept getting better until the recent riots in the Democrat run cities and states.
None of us were or are perfect and that includes our president. However as president, Trump has done many great things and he respects all no matter the race or color. We express ourselves and write letters to the editor in the newspapers. Some express the truth and others make us wonder where they get their information….like when I read people blaming our president for the Covid-19. President Trump has done a great job in that area from day one. He also does all that the experts in that field suggest and the vaccine is being worked on.
We read letters that Joe Biden will be a great president…maybe years ago, but not today. He is confused and the few times he has spoken well, he is either reading it or he must be taking something. If Biden gets elected, his socialist VP will run our country.
It is time to re-elect President Trump and for Pelosi and Schumer to retire. The Republicans put God and country before party, the Democrats do not. If you want our country to sink to the level of Venezuela and Czechoslovakia, vote for Biden. If you want America to be great again, vote for Trump.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
