Editor:
On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, I had to endure 40 minutes of a Trump boat parade in my canal. At 7 p.m. I went to my dock to watch the sunset. Instead, I found my previously pristine waterway polluted by the remnants of these motor crafts.
Where is your respect for the natural environment that provides you a boating playground? I am appealing to the environmental consciousness of the organizers of these parades to please find a way to rally for your candidate without polluting our waterways. We all have a responsibility to practice sound environmental stewardship.
I also am appealing to those who love our slice of paradise to vote for candidates who will reenact and continuously support important environmental policy and regulations. Judging from the irresponsible display of these national and locally organized Trump boat rallies, your best option is to vote blue up and down the ticket in November.
Kathleen Davey
Punta Gorda
